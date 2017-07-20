Thursday, July 20

Luna Li. Photo by Jacqueline Ashton

Plateau food security non-profit Santropol Roulant hosts their annual open house and produce market Rue Fermier today, featuring tours of the facility (with its rooftop garden), urban agriculture workshops, artisanal local products and food plus live music from local artists. 111 Roy E., 4–10 p.m., free

New Montreal hip-hop duo Small Talk, comprised of Lex Garcia and Los Hamptons (better known as Nik Brovkin, whose illustrations have graced many a Cult MTL cover) are dropping their debut album of self-described worldcore beats (with guest appearances from Narcy, Dr Mad, Jai Nitai Lotus, Ceasrock, Tali Taliwah and more) with a release show tonight at Artgang. 6524 St-Hubert, 6–9 p.m., free

A weekend-long pop-up art show, Gueules de Bois, opening with a vernissage tonight features wood-based artworks inspired by nightlife from French and local artists including Lucas Beaufort, Lebicar, Niels Schack and Jerry Prison. 3905 St-Laurent, 6–11 p.m., free, exhibit continues through Sunday

French-language/English-subtitled film festival Cinémania and Cinéma NDG screen Justine Triet’s 2016 comedy Victoria at NDG Park (at Parc Girouard). Watch the trailer here. 3500 Girouard, 9 p.m., free

A number of quality local comedy troupes can be found on stage at Just For Laughs tonight, including socially conscious drag performers House of Laureen on the JFL outdoor stage (9 p.m., free, continues Friday) plus the opening nights for Tranna Wintour and Thomas Leblanc’s Crazy Sexy 90’s at the Wiggle Room (3874 St-Laurent, 10 p.m., $20.87, continues through Saturday) and the two-night Ladyfest showcase at Montreal Improv (3697 St-Laurent, 10:30 p.m., $20.87, continues Friday).

The Slut Island music festival brings sick music and good vibes to Bar le Ritz PDB for six (non-consecutive) nights, beginning tonight with locals Gentle Mystic and Wake Island, Toronto’s Luna Li, London, ON’s WHOOP-Szo and DJ Iridaceae. The fourth annual edition of the festival continues tomorrow night and picks up again next Thursday, July 27. 179 Jean-Talon W., 9:15 p.m. (sharp), price unlisted

