Thursday, July 27

Music on Paper

In Old Montreal, POP Montreal music fest faves Exit Someone and Tess Roby play a noon-time set at the archaeology museum Pointe à Callière before heading off on an East Coast tour. 350 Place Royale, 12 p.m., free

Osheaga’s annual exhibition of screen-printed show posters, Music on Paper opens tonight with a vernissage at the MainLine Gallery, featuring colourful artworks from illustrators like Arrache Toi un Oeil (France), Munster Studio (Spain), Dan Stiles, Eric Nyffeler, Delicious Design League, Aesthetic Apparatus, Pat Hamou, Ken Taylor, Leslie Herman and more. 3905 St-Laurent, 6–9 p.m., free, exhibition continues until Aug. 13

Montreal in Motion connects music with visuals for tonight’s 10th edition at Moment Factory, featuring performances from Johnny Ranger (who created stunning visuals for the likes of Madonna, the SAT and the Another Brick in the Wall opera) and interactive analogue sound and visual duo Organ Mood. 6250 Parc, 6:30–10:30 p.m., free, RSVP required

If you haven’t heard, downtown party venue le Bleury Bar à Vinyle will be closing at the end of the month, and tonight marks the final Bleury-based edition of weekly hip hop jam night le Cypher, featuring live music from hosts Urban Science, freestyle competition, MC Fredy V, food from the Flamin’ Grill and more. 2109 Bleury, 8 p.m., $6/$4 before 9 p.m.

Judd Apatow begins a three-night night at Place des Arts’s 5eme Salle, with one show tonight and two each on Friday and Saturday night. See our interview with the filmmaker turned stand-up comic here. 175 Ste-Catherine W., 8 p.m., $24.77

Blue Skies Turn Black present Montreal four-piece indie rock band Hoan with Toronto’s You’ll Never Get to Heaven and locals Veranda Liv. L’Escogriffe (4461 St-Denis), 9:30 p.m., $10