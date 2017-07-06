Thursday, July 6

Alice Lowe in Prevenge

Brand-new monthly film screening series DeuXX takes off tonight at Eastern Bloc, with a focus on celebrating the achievements of women film directors. Tonight’s inaugural edition will present Prevenge, a 2016 slasher comedy about a pregnant woman taking gruesome directions from her unborn child, shown for the first time in Quebec. See our interview with the film’s director and star, Alice Lowe, here. 7240 Clark, 8 p.m., $7

If you’re looking for live music in a more intimate setting than the Jazz Fest offerings, head to Cagibi to catch experimental pop four-piece Laps with pals Carla Sagan and Fredericton, New Brunswick’s Jane Blanchard. 5490 St-Laurent, 9 p.m., $7/PWYC

Some of Montreal’s funniest ladies (and a few special guests from Toronto) are taking over ComedyWorks this weekend with The Ladies Show, opening tonight with sets from headliners Chantal Desjardins and Adrienne Fish plus Allie Pearse, Ellie MacDonald, Erica Taddeo and many more. 1238c Bishop, 8:30 p.m. $15/$10 students, continues through Saturday

Get a head start on the weekend with a Datcha dance party animated by Congolese-Canadian DJ Pierre Kwenders. 98 Laurier W., 11 p.m., price unlisted

