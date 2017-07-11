Tuesday, July 11

Belladonna of Saddness

Get a taste of future tech at Metropolis with this afternoon’s Montreal Demo Day, featuring five start-up accelerators sharing over 1,200 visionary new ideas from creative Montreal entrepreneurs. 59 Ste-Catherine E., 12–4 p.m., $15–$25

Online art mag Sans titre launches a three-day pop-up gallery at Prince-Arthur’s Mezcal Collective, starting tonight with a vernissage featuring works from Benjamin Altmejd and live painting. The series continues Wednesday and Thursday with dance parties, vinyl market, flash tattoos and more. 158 Prince-Arthur E., 4 p.m. till late, $5 suggested

Psychic City film screening series Golden Shrimp Lollipop features the 1973 animé film Belladonna of Sadness produced by Osamu Tezuka and directed by Eiichi Yamamoto (Astro Boy). The movie tells the story of a young bride-to-be who makes a pact with the devil to exact revenge on a violent abuser, set to a psychedelic soundtrack by Masahiko Satoh. Secret location, 8 p.m., $5–$10 PWYC

Check out a threefer at Divan Orange featuring the vampiric punk of the Count Ferrara, old-time rock ’n’ rollers Naz Hoozbah and London, ON hard-rockers Radio Caroline. 4234 St-Laurent, doors 8 p.m., $7/PWYC

