Tuesday, July 18

From Phi Centre’s Lucid Realities.

If you don’t have tickets to see Sonic Youth’s Thurston Moore with Jessica Moss at la Sala Rossa tonight, you are (as our rock columnist Johnson Cummins would say) “fugged without a kiss” as the show is sold out. Here are a few other things to do today and tonight:

The Phi Centre’s multisensory high-tech interactive exhibition series Sensory Stories returns with its third installment, Lucid Realities, opening today with installations that use technologies like artificial intelligence, facial recognition and augmented reality to allow guests to explore dreamlike, extrasensory and in some cases even out-of-body experiences that must be seen to be believed. 407 St-Pierre, 10 a.m.–6 p.m., $15–$25, continues through Dec. 16

The Fantasia film fest is in full effect, and there are some must-see movies screening today (for fans of genre cinema, at least). See reviews of four of today’s films by our screen team here.

Montreal video and film-based arts org GIV (Groupe Intervention Vidéo) hosts an all-woman line-up of short films at a special outdoor screening in Parc LaFontaine’s Théàtre de Verdure, featuring new works from Skawennati, Stacy Abramson, Sylvie Laliberté, Kate Lewis and more. Avenue du Parc LaFontaine near Duluth, 9 p.m., free

New Waterford, Nova Scotia indie rock band Rebecca’s Room is playing la Vitrola with Montreal power pop band Sheer Agony. 4602 St-Laurent, 10 p.m., $10

