Tuesday, July 25

Check out a new Plateau studio where fashion meets art and music, at the soft launch for the new Montreal location of Mèche Studios, a Paris-based fashion label specializing in ethical and luxurious clothing. The launch will feature a photo and art exhibition by Anthony Tuccitto, food from Bird Bar and tunes from GrandBuda and BLINDD. 4112 St-Dominique, 6–9 p.m., free

Psychic City’s horror film screening series Vault of Horror pays tribute to the recently departed George A. Romero with a screening of the director’s 1982 short film collection Creepshow, featuring five frightening vignettes written by Stephen King and featuring appearances from Hal Holbrook, Adrienne Barbeau, Leslie Nielsen, Ted Danson and King himself. Secret location, 8 p.m., PWYC

The 77′ Montreal music festival (coming up on Friday) presents a screening of the California punk documentary Turn It Around: The Story of East Bay Punk at le Ritz. 179 Jean-Talon W., screening at 8 p.m., $12/$14

Take in the post-rock vibes of Virginia rock band Everyone Dies in the End, playing la Vitrola with locals Room Control and Victoriaville’s Herskin. 4602 St-Laurent, 8:30 p.m., $10

Head to l’Esco tonight to see a rock ’n’ roll threefer featuring Ottawa four-piece New Swears plus Montreal’s Nobro and Weird Star. 4461 St-Denis, 9 p.m., $12/$9 in advance

Those interested in social justice and protest movements will want to check out Cinéma sous les étoiles’s screening of the new documentary Awake: A Dream From Standing Rock. Parc Saint Gabriel (2470 Mullins), 9 p.m., free

