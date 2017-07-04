Tuesday, July 4

The Castagne’s. Photo by Kristy Campbell.

Local glam/trash brother/sister duo the Castagne’s launch their new record Birds and Bubblegum Dreams with a free 5à7 show at Hochelaga’s Atomic Café. 3606 Ontario E., 5 p.m., free

Mile Ex gallery Battat Contemporary presents a vernissage for their summer group exhibition Uncommon Poetry and Other Stories featuring work by an all-woman slate of artists, namely Marie-Michelle Deschamps, Julie Favreau, Sophie Jodoin, Tess Roby, Beth Stuart and more. 7245 Alexandra, #100, 6–8 p.m., free

Tonight at the Jazz Fest, Canadian alt chanteuse Feist plays Place des Arts’s Salle Wilfrid-Pelletier with opener Charlotte Day Wilson (175 Ste-Catherine W., 7:30 p.m., $57.25–$78.75), funk showman Charles Bradley and His Extraordinaires play Metropolis with openers the Brooks (59 Ste-Catherine E., 8:30 p.m., $41–$45) and electro-reggae band Pull-Up Selecta plays their second of two free late-night shows at l’Astral (305 Ste-Catherine W., 11:59 p.m., free)

The July edition of Résonance Café’s monthly Résonance Reading Series features live poetry and prose readings from local and visiting writers including Jacob Scheier, Lesley Trites, Catriona Wright, Charles Gonsalves and D.S. Stymeist. 5175A Parc, 8:30 p.m., free

Le Cagibi’s Tuesday night improvised music series Mardi Spaghetti features duo Danji Buck-Moore on accordion and Ky Brooks on vocals, plus a trio of electronic musicians Martín Rodriguez, Nicolas Lapointe and Jean Philippe Pierre-Louis. 5490 St-Laurent, 8:30 p.m., PWYC ($5–$10 suggested)

Wrap your ears around some garagey, surfy and psychobilly-esque punk rock at l’Escogriffe, where Analogue Addiction is presenting Brooklyn’s Fruit & Flowers, Montreal’s Vanille and Blasted, from St. John’s. 4461 St-Denis, 9 p.m., $7

