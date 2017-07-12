Wednesday, July 12

Pascale Project. Photo by Fatine-Violette Sabiri

This year’s edition of Just For Laughs kicks off tonight at Club Soda with the 9th annual edition of The Ethnic Show, starring non-WASP comedians Jessica Kirson, Steve Byrne, The Doo Wops (John Catucci and David Mesiano), Mike Rita and Vladimir Caamaño, hosted by Last Comic Standing winner, Alonzo Bodden. 1225 St-Laurent, 7 p.m., $44.99—$60.49, continues to July 19

Drawn & Quarterly’s monthly Graphic Novel Book Club meetup this evening zeroes in on Governor-General Award winning storyteller Jillian Tamaki’s latest work, Boundless, a collection of stories that explore the narrow gap between the real and virtual worlds. 211 Bernard W., 7 p.m., free

Head southeast for a ZH Festival (formerly Zone Homa) dance double-header at the Maison de la Culture Maisonneuve, featuring the dance-circus experiment Normal Desires by Emile Pineault plus choreographer Catherine Thibault’s work Above Genders. 4200 Ontario E., 8 p.m., $14

Music and art collective Fluorescent Friends hosts a special summertime edition of Cool Fest (normally held in fall-winter) with two days of good vibes at La Sala Rossa starting tonight with performances from Pascale Project, Hamilton’s Man Made Hill, MLODRS and Excalibur, plus some special surprises. 4848 St-Laurent, 8 p.m., $10/PWYC, continues Thursday

Ahead of this weekend’s Valhalla Sound Circus event in Sainte Madeleine, QC, DJ Stabby (aka British producer Dean Cawley) plays a set at Newspeak’s Lo Key Wednesdays with local support from Grendel Killer and Bakune & Dexsius vs. Dvunkster. 1403 Ste-Elisabeth, 10 p.m., $15

For more music events, see our Event Listings. Art Listings can be found here.