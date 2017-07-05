Wednesday, July 5

Miss Eaves

Head to Concordia’s Hall Theatre for the programming unveiling for this year’s Fantasia. Nearly 100 trailers will be screened, and printed programs will be available ahead of the festival’s start next week. 1455 Maisonneuve W., 6:30 p.m., free

Women rappers unite and take over la Vitrola tonight for Rappeuses Chic, featuring performances by NYC’s Miss Eaves, Donzelle, Random Recipe, Giselle Numba One and a video installation by Emilia FART. 4602 St-Laurent, 8 p.m., $12

The Jazz Fest’s 2017 hip hop programming hits its apex tonight with Brooklyn rapper Joey Bada$$ at Metropolis, with opener Flipp Dinero. 59 Ste-Catherine E., 8:30 p.m., $43/$48

Little Italy offers a weekly outdoor screening series of Italian films called Ciné-Parc Dante. Tonight they show police thriller Romanzo Criminale de Michel Placido. Bring your own chair. Dante and Gaspé, 9 p.m., free

