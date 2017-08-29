Arcade Fire, Everything Now (Columbia/Sony Canada)

Win and the gang are easy targets these days — too easy, even. Seriousness and satire don’t mix, and they didn’t during their laborious rollout, but some of the subsequent thrashings have been about as nuanced as a This Is Sparta dropkick into a bottomless pit. They’re still our hometown heroes, and as such warrant an honest assessment among locals, so here goes: “Peter Pan” and “Chemistry” are the most awkward moments in the band’s history, and that includes on-stage bickering from their early trio days. The rest will age well: streamlined singles aiming for arena rafters and a satisfying conclusion.

6/10

Trial Track: “Put Your Money on Me”