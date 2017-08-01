Big Boi, Boomiverse (Epic)

Big Boi is arguably the only rapper with over 20 years in the game who continues to show substantial growth with every project he releases. This holds true on his third solo outing, a funky, feature-filled ride into another galaxy. The Outkast emcee does a tremendous job at proving why he is not to be overlooked in greatest-of-all-time conversations — he’s a whimsical wordsmith who never fails to keep things consistent. The fact that this is probably the weakest of Big’s post-Andre albums, yet still such a strong body of work says so much about the caliber of the rapper’s craft.

7.5/10

Trial Track: “Kill Jill” ft. Killer Mike & Jeezy