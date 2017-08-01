Com Truise, Iteration (Ghostly International)

The latest output of the L.A.-based artist from New York might have listeners wondering if there’s something wrong with whichever device the record is playing from. As experimental as it is accessible, Iteration’s pop hooks, kitsch ’80s sounds, fat-ass basslines and dense structures in constant flux make it a majestic creative vision. The sheer scale of the title track will grab you by the ears and never let them go. This is an album that is sure to leave a lasting impression.

7.5/10

Trial Track: “Ephemeron”