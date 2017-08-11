Friday, Aug. 11

Corridor will perform at Festival SOIR

Dance-music festival Île Soniq is going down at the same Parc Jean-Drapeau-adjacent site where its big-sister fest Osheaga happened last weekend. Today and tomorrow, Tiësto, Porter Robinson, Afrojack and Migos top a bill of local and international talents bringing the blast-off beats and big bass drops to the ecstatic crowds. (Note that Île Soniq is also presenting an indoor show downtown featuring U.K. ambient-house pioneers the Orb, along with several afterparties: techno, bass, this one and this one.) 1 Circuit Gilles Villeneuve, 1–11 p.m., $190/$265 Gold Pass

The second annual Festival SOIR has a huge program in store for a one-evening celebration of art, music and culture at a string of venues along Beaubien E., including exhibitions, live arts and shows from participants like visual artists Laurence Philomène, Armand Vaillancourt, Mephisto, Sean Mundy and more and musicians like Corridor, Bad Nylon, VioleTT Pi and Le Havre, plus film screenings, discussions, presentations and plenty more. Beaubien E. between St-Laurent and St-Hubert, 4:30 p.m. til late, many events are free and others are $7–$12

Just around the corner at St-Hubert Plaza’s Artgang, the second edition of Art Party—curated by women, enjoyed by all goes down tonight with a femme-forward lineup of photographers, painters, tattoo artists, DJs and more featuring works by Miss Teri, Loopkin, Bianca Leblanc, Gab Bois, Jade Wulfraat, STRT Journal, Victoria Gravel and DJs Laurence Matte, Obsolète, byjayr and more. 6524 St-Laurent, 9 p.m., $6

Check out a night of audio-visual experimentation for a good cause: the Suoni per il Popolo festival, Walnut + Locust Records and Guillaume Vallée of the Ibrida Pluri fest present four experimental sight and sound collaborations, with 100 per cent of proceeds going to the Montreal SPCA. La Sala Rossa (4848 St-Laurent), 9 p.m., PWYC

Check out the second edition of diva dance party I Don’t Know Her, where DJ Awwful will spin the music of Whitney, Mariah, Gaga, Lana, Madonna, Rihanna, Beyoncé and many more. Wear your best face and brassiest attitude. Bar le Ritz PDB (179 Jean-Talon W.), 11 p.m., $10/PWYC