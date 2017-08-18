Friday, Aug. 18

Dude about to jump from the tower at the Olympic Stadium for Jackalope festival.

The St-Hubert Plaza hosts a weekend-long Rentrée Sidewalk Sale, with a pedestrian-only zone from Bellechasse to Jean-Talon featuring special bargains, live art from MTL en Arts, wandering acrobats and other circus performers, plus dance and musical performances. St-Hubert Plaza, 11 a.m.–7 p.m., continues through Sunday

The 6th edition of action sports showcase Jackalope (the largest of its kind in Canada) takes place this weekend at Olympic Park, with demos, performances, vendors, meet & greets and lots more fun for everyone interested in skateboarding, BMX biking, base jumping, slacklining and more. 4549 Pierre-de-Coubertin, 5–10 p.m., $10–$15/day or $25 for a weekend pass

The 14th annual Reggae Festival hits the Old Port this weekend with artists repping beloved reggae subgenres from roots to Lovers Rock to dancehall. Sanchez, Frasshill and Etana are among the many acts on this year’s roster. Jacques Cartier Pier, Friday $30, Saturday $65, Sunday $55/weekend pass $130

Femme-focused film screening group DeuXX takes over Eastern Bloc’s alleyway BBQ/bar for an outdoor screening and Q&A with Québécoise filmmakers Izabel Grondin, Elza Kephart and Patricia Gomez Zlatar to accompany the presentations of their films Graveyard Alive: A Zombie Nurse in Love and La Table. 7240 Clark, 7 p.m., $7

Local promoters Analogue Addiction mark four years in show business with an anniversary gig at l’Escogriffe featuring local heavy-shoegaze act No Joy along with NYC’s Pop 1280 and Jesuslesfilles. See our interview with AA here. 4461 St-Denis, 9 p.m., $15/$18

Philly indie rock act Waxahatchee plays le Ritz with openers Palehound (from Yonkers, NY) and Outer Spaces. 179 Jean-Talon W., 9 p.m., $20/$25

For more music events, see our Event Listings. Art Listings can be found here.

For more concert recommendations, see this week’s edition of Hammer of the Mods.