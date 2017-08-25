Friday, Aug. 25

Eat tasty dishes by Les Street Monkeys at the All-Asian Night Market.

The Village au Pied-du-Courant at the foot of the Cartier bridge plays host this weekend to Foodfest MTL’s very first All-Asian Night Market, featuring pan-cultural street food delicacies from over 20 participating restaurants and food trucks including Phayathai, Les Street Monkeys, Ca Lem, East, Pamika, Sumi Dojo and lots more, with most offerings priced from $3–$8. 2100 Notre-Dame E., 5–9 p.m., free entry, continues through Saturday.

This week’s Mutek festival offers up a special look at the nightlife of Barcelona tonight, starting with Experience Barcelona, a free dance party at the Place des Arts’ Esplanade with DJs gonima, Sau Poler, Flandez, JMII and more (175 Ste-Catherine W., 5–11 p.m., free) before moving over to the SAT to dance the night away at Inter_Connect: Barcelona with Valeda, Wooky & Alba G. Corral, Christian Olsen, Filastine & Nova and more (1201 St-Laurent, 9:30 p.m., $27).

In Verdun, the second edition of live music/film night OK LÀ blends experimental sounds by Alexander Moskos and Dominique Alexander and le fruit vert with visuals by Unzip Violence (projections by Karl Lemieux and music by Roger Tellier Craig and Alexandre St-Onge). Roof of Stationnement Éthel (4000 Éthel), 7–10 p.m., free

As part of NDG Arts Week, NDG Off the Wall brings a curated program of short films related to the Montreal hood to a local park — sadly not the usual site at Girouard/NDG Park, which was devastated by this week’s storm, but Trenholme Park a little further west. 2525 Park Row East, 8–10 p.m., free

The third edition of new queer and drag comedy cabaret show Crystal Palace goes down tonight in a Plateau loft featuring performances from host Peaches LePage, DJ Mausner, Prudence S. Lives, Ryder Alnite, Mee Ander, Tranna Wintour, Thomas Leblanc and Crystal Slippers. 10 des Pins W., #314, 9 p.m., $10/PWYC

