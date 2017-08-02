Île Soniq en Ville kicks off a massive festival weekend on Aug. 10

The fourth edition of EDM festival Île Soniq is coming up — happening at Parc Jean-Drapeau on Aug. 11–12 — and to kick off the big weekend, the festival has teamed up with Sessions 375 to mount the first ever Île Soniq en Ville, a free dance party at the Peel Bassin.

Sessions 375 has already held two major events this summer, launching the Jazz Fest with a hot line-up of local bands and whetting music lovers’ appetites for Osheaga with the Osheaga Block Party.

Île Soniq en Ville promises to be another blast of sunny summer fun, with Atlanta trap artist Heroburst, L.A.-based Montreal duo Botnek and fellow locals Michael Sparks (electronic), Tizi (funky-house) and Greenewood (deep/tech house).

Sessions 375 spokesperson Nicolas Ouellet describes the concept behind the events as one that “speaks to audiences of all ages,” allowing them “to discover artists from a number of different fields, some very well-known and some more underground, a great way to really feel the wide range of the best sensations Montreal has to offer.”

Stay tuned for more details about the series’ POP Montreal event in September. ■