Lana Del Rey, Lust for Life (Interscope)

You know things aren’t going well when you’re looking to the singer behind “Born to Die” for hope, but even as she sings “is it the end of America?” on this new album, she evokes new beginnings, silver linings and lust for life (and, well, heroin), altering her message somewhat, if not changing her tune. Sonically, all the elements of her signature downbeat ballads are in place — starry synths, lush layers of vocals, piano and a touch of guitar twang — and while this fifth record is a long and not entirely consistent one, it’s pretty easy on the ears.

7.5/10

Trial Track: “Lust for Life”