Monday, Aug. 14

Montreal’s “Other side of Pride,” Pervers/Cité, sets up at le Cagibi tonight for an exhibition and film screening called Technicolour AKA Black, taking a look at the reactions of Toronto Pride participants to the actions of Black Lives Matter Toronto during their Pride celebrations earlier this summer. Also on the line-up will be screenings of the documentaries diaspora/situations and Mermaid Café. 5490 St-Laurent, 6 p.m., price unlisted

In the wake of the upsetting racism displayed this weekend in Charlottesville, VA, take some time to reflect on the past and present of the Civil Rights movement at Cinéma Sous les Étoiles’s outdoor screening tonight of Academy Award-nominated documentary I Am Not Your Negro, a poetic tribute to the work of civil rights leaders Medgar Evers, Malcolm X and Martin Luther King Jr., set to texts by the late queer, black social critic James Baldwin. Cabot Square (corner Ste-Catherine and Atwater), 8:30 p.m., free

Tonight’s big Pride concert at Parc des Faubourg, under the moniker Excellence, is dedicated to showcasing the talents of queer and trans black, Indigenous and POC artists, with some of our favourite local performers on the bill including Hua Li, Ms.Holmes, Lucas Charlie Rose, Karine and Why’z Panthera, plus visiting artists Shawnee Lee and House of Mugler (TO) and Jason Maek & Zaena (NYC), hosted by Kama la Mackerel and Toronto activist Tasheka Lavann. Corner Ontario and de Lorimier, 9 p.m., free

From West Palm Beach, FLA, alt-surf-rock band Surfer Blood breeze into Bar le Ritz to play with NYC opener Katie Von Schleicher. 179 Jean Talon W., 9:30 p.m., $14/$17



