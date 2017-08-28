Monday, Aug. 28

Girl Power street art doc by Sany.

Artgang teams up with Les Filministes to present a screening of Girl Power, a 2016 documentary about women in the street art world, created over 7 years by Czech street artist Sany and taking a look at the scenes in 15 cities including New York, Berlin, Moscow, Sydney, Barcelona and more, followed by a discussion with Montreal artists Kat, MC Baldassari and Maliciouz. 6524 St-Hubert, 6 p.m., free, donations accepted

Cinéma sous les étoiles screens Do Not Resist, a 2016 documentary by U.S. director Craig Atkinson about the militarization of American police forces post-9/11 and its connection to the recent rash of unjustified shootings of black men by cops. The screening will be preceded by a short Haitian film about dictator Jean-Claude Duvalier and followed by a discussion with militant protester Alexandre Popovic. Cabot Square (Ste-Catherine & Atwater), 8:10 p.m., free

This week’s Monday night comedy jam There’s Something Funny Going On at the Blue Dog features comedic gold from headliner Lawrence Corber plus Amanda McQueen, Travis Cannon, Mariam Khan and more, hosted by Brad MacDonald. 3958 St-Laurent, 8:30 p.m., PWYC

NYC rapper and icon-on-the-rise Princess Nokia will be making good on her Suoni per il Popolo festival postponement and play a headlining show in Montreal tonight with local openers Strange Froots and Gayance. 1225 St-Laurent, doors 9 p.m., $14/$16

