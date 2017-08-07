Monday, Aug. 7

Still from Angry Iunk

Learn to make a garden that’s attractive to Quebec’s bee population at this evening’s Miel Montreal workshop on Native Pollinators, the second workshop in a 5-part series. 6750 de l’Esplanade, 6–8 p.m., $15/$10 students

The SAT’s Cinéma Urbain outdoor screening series presents Alethea Arnaquq-Baril’s 2016 film Angry Inuk, a documentary about the native take on the controversial practice of seal hunting. Watch the trailer here. Place de la Paix (south of 1201 St-Laurent, where the event will take place in the event of rain), 9 p.m., free

Toronto meets Montreal at Bar Le Rtiz PDB tonight with a pair of bands from the 6 including Tough Age and Protruders joining locals Dead Beats Poet Society and Kristian North for a night of arty punk, post-punk and shoegaze. 179 Jean-Talon W., 9 p.m., $10

Montreal composer/songwriter Justin Wright — who recently released an experimental/classical album called Pattern Seeker, recorded at the Banff Centre for the Arts — performs at Casa with Sarah Pagé and Corey Gulkin (previously Corinna Rose). 4873 St-Laurent, 9:30 p.m., $7.50/$10

For more music events, see our Event Listings. Art Listings can be found here.