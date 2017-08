Today at Quai Jacques Cartier. Photos by Cindy Lopez

Over 150 people took the plunge this morning for the 13th edition of le Grand Splash at the

Quai Jacques Cartier in the Old Port. Organized by le Comite citoyen Montreal Baignade, it serves as a promotion of the preservation and improving quality of the St Lawrence waterways with the goal of having public access.

