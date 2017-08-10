“What’s this Johnson?! No festivals this week?” Not so fast, Dorothy. There is (kind of) a festival that doesn’t include homards: the international bike messenger festival flying under the banner of CMWC, which is open to the public, but there is really only one gig you may want to check out if you couldn’t give a toss about bicycles. Enjoy yer otherwise fest-free week and go out and support your local venues.

Thursday: If you missed the Permanent Stains in their original glory (and chances are incredibly high that you did), you can catch their reunion at la Vitrola with Ugly Cry, Eliza Kavtion and Gamma Scum. If you want to find out what makes the Permanent Stains tick, you can check out their interview with Cult MTL here. 4602 St-Laurent, 9 p.m., $10

Tickets are being released today at 4:30 p.m. for an unpublished 1984 piece by John Zorn that will be performed by a local ensemble at Sala. Better be nimble with those tickets. For those about to skronk we salute you.

Friday: The big gig of the CMWC fest is happening at Foufs with NYC punk duo Flower, pop punkers Doggo and Taylor Hoodlum Stevenson throwing it down MTL style. 87 Ste-Catherine E., 9 p.m., $10

Metal heads are definitely going to want to be at Katacombes for the Exalted Piledriver with Entropy, Special Ops and Domination. 1635 St-Laurent, 8 p.m., $15

If you ever wanted to know what gigs in Montreal were like in the ’80s, just visit any church basement. Bringing back the ’80s MTL church basement vibe is Corridor, Zen Bamboo and Renard Blanc, who will knock the bejeezus out of Eglise Saint-Edouard. 245 Beaubien E., 10:30 p.m., $15

Saturday: First off, there’s the Cult MTL fifth anniversary bash at SAT with a bunch of cool bands playing the terrasse (or indoors if it rains). 1201 St-Laurent, 3-11 p.m., free with RSVP/$5

I was lucky enough to see Echo and the Bunnymen on their Ocean Rain tour and yep, indeedy, it truly was the tits. Will their performance with Ester Drang at Théâtre Corona be just as good? No fuggin’ way, but you can take your chances and you can bet dollars to donuts they’ll yank out “Killing Moon” at the end. 2490 Notre-Dame W., 7 p.m., $40-43

If you’ve ever texted “yo where’s the party at?” you’re probably already hip to the gig at la Plante with Enrique, Nick Klein, Ginger Breaker, DJ Carmen and Tin. Secret location, 10:30 p.m., $10/P.W.Y.C.

Those who like their rock washed down with affordable quarts of Laurentide will want to make steps to Brasserie Beaubien for Vancouver’s Fashionism with the glorious bubblegum punk of Pale Lips and Priors taking up the sweat act slot. 73 Beaubien E., 9 p.m., $10

If you’re a cheapskate, you can catch the free show at Marché des Possibles with Guy Beaujolais and the Summertime Boys. This starts at 9 so don’t be a Johnson-come-lately. Outside 5635 St-Dominique 9 p.m., free

My big pick of the week is happening at Turbo Haüs, and while I’m sure headliners Dead Broke are mighty, the reason I’m giving this the Hammer bump is because Toronto’s Public Animal (featuring my ol’ beard of a feather Ian Blurton) are in the middle slot and are surely going to devastate. Humbly opening are Smithers and Omnidroids. 5011 Notre-Dame W., 9 p.m., $10

Those of you who like your decibels drenched in washes of reverb can catch the ’90s U.K.- isms of Odonis Odonis with Blanxa and Technical Kidman at the comfy confines of l’Esco. 4461 St-Denis, 9 p.m., $8 advance/$10 door

Sunday: If you were at the Odonis Odonis show and want to keep your indie rock rumbling, you should be swooning to the Danzig croon of the Frights with King Shelter and On Drugs. 179 Jean-Talon W., 7 p.m., $12

Wednesday: Finally, if you’re only now discovering the joys of loud ’90s angular guitar rock, get jiggy with Philly’s Loose Tooth with their brothers from the city of brotherly love Sun Organ and locals Pang Attack and Colour Wheel at la Vitrola. 4602 St-Laurent, 8:30 p.m., $10

Current Obsession: Spiritualized, Ladies and Gentlemen We Are Floating Through Space.

jonathan.cummins@gmail.com