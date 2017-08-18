Perfecto fest is here

Another week, another festival. As long as I’ve been pecking away on gigs happening in our local haunts, I’ve never tapped as much about festivals as I have this summer. This weekend at Foufounes and Katacombes is a festival that is sure to delight the closet rocker and doom fan alike, while also putting the grease in a rockabilly’s pompadour. Here’s the gigs, kidz:

Friday: If you happen to be in the downtown area at 3 p.m., you can get on the Americana train — 3 O’clock Train, that is — at Cabot Square. All proceeds will benefit the Native Woman’s Shelter. Ste-Catherine & Atwater, 3 p.m., Free

For those of you who like it on the heavy side, head to Turbo Haüs to catch Aiauasca with Lovitar, Rhino and Black Sails for Red Seas. 5011 Notre-Dame W., 8:30 p.m., $10

For something with a little bit more hardcore flavour, see Boston’s Firewalker with Gazm, St. Catharines’ Nightstalker and Cell at la Vitrola. 4602 St-Laurent, 9 p.m., $10

If you fancy yourself a cyber sleuth, get a clue and check out Ligature, Pleasure Island, Ames Sanglantes, Moss Harvest and Kaity Zozula. Secret location, 9 p.m., $10

The good people at Analogue Addiction celebrate four years of bringing you great shows at their home away from home — l’Esco — and will bring shoegazers No Joy out of hiding as well as Pop 1280 and Jesuslesfilles. 4461 St-Denis, 9 p.m., $15 advance/$18 door

In festival news, the Perfecto fest gets underway at Foufounes (87 Ste-Catherine E., $20) at 5 p.m. with a free buffet before it switches into show mode at 7 with the Sloe Gin Fizz, the Shakedown Combo, the Lab Ratz, Gutter Demons and the Brains. Directly afterwards, the Perfecto fest continues around the corner at Katacombes (1635 St-Laurent, $10) at 11 p.m. with Greasemarks, Alley Dukes, the Spastiks and Klax. Part of the proceeds of Perfecto will be donated to the Mental Health Foundation.

Saturday: The Festival Perfecto keeps chugging at Katacombes with Bottleneck Jay, Evil and Crow, Lake Saint-John Power and Paper cie, local rockers Death Proof and the supreme sludge of Dopethrone. 1635 St-Laurent, 8 p.m., $15

Down at God’s favourite bar — Barfly — you can catch the blues powered rock of Ashtray Heart with Speed Fairies and Megalosonics (a new phase for long-gone MTL noisemakers Megalo, hmmmmm?). 4062A St-Laurent, 10 p.m., price unlisted

For those who like it heavy you can pile into le Ritz for He Is Legend, Islander, To Speak of Wolves and Bad Seed Rising. 179 Jean-Talon W., 7 p.m., $18 advance/$20 door

Sunday: The Festival Perfecto goes out with a bang at Katacombes with a car show starting at 1 p.m. followed by sets from Bronco, The Bombs and The Lookout. This all over by 7 p.m. so get there early. 1635 St-Laurent, 1 p.m., free/$5 after 5 p.m.

If you were doing the wang-dang-doodle to Dopethrone on Saturday night, you might want to stave off your bangover with more doom as the mighty Sheavy will reinvent the Iommi riff at Piranha with Doom an’ Blue, the Asylum Choir, Squalor and Strange Broue. 680 Ste-Catherine W., 8 p.m., $10 advance/$15 door

In more heavy news, Turbo Haüs will rock their foundations on the Sabbath with Anciients, Dead Quiet and Mountain Dust. 5011 Notre-Dame W., 8 p.m., $10 advance/$13 door

Monday: The big gig of the week is the two-night stint from one of prog’s best bands, Magma. If you were hoping to get in for Tuesday night’s show, it has been long sold out but as of this writing, there are still tickets available for Monday night’s show. Do not miss!!! La Sala Rossa (4848 St-Laurent), 8 p.m., $25

Wednesday: If it wasn’t for Magma’s presence this week, my big pick would’ve gone to the heavy as fuck Cult of Luna, who will pack them in at Théâtre Corona with Julie Christmas, Whores and Dalek. Be very afraid!!! 2490 Notre-Dame W., 7 p.m., $33

Local glimmering popsters Sunfields continue their weekly residency at Divan Orange and in their third installment give their bud Rishi Dhir from Elephant Stone the opening honours. 4234 St-Laurent, 9 p.m., price unlisted

Current Obsession: Venom, Welcome to Hell

