Fish-Fest, Bucketfest and more great gigs this week

“Hey Johnson, are there any more music festivals happening this week?” You bet yer hairy ass there is, my little inquisitive urchin. There is not one but two fests on this week before the big festivals drop over the next two weeks. So buckle up, fucko — here’s the gigs:

Thursday: The first of the two festivals this week, Fish-Fest, is already underway at l’Esco and for its second stand will feature the festive sounds of Bodywash, Smokes, Los and Spell. 4461 St-Denis, 8 p.m., $7.50 davance/$10 door

Young upstarts the American Devices will put their piss and vinegar on display at Sala with the incredible Crabe blowing minds and Bleu Nuit and Jugulaar Methoht pulling from behind. 4848 St-Laurent, 8:30 p.m., $7 advance/$10 door

If you dig your punk with a healthy dose of melodic know-how, you will want to make tracks to Turbo Haüs to catch Needles//Pins, Chinchees and Doggo, who really slammed it home at Foufs a couple of weeks back. 5011 Notre-Dame W., 9 p.m., $10

Friday: My big pick of the week goes to local black metallers Spectral Wound, who will prove why they rule supreme at Brasserie Beaubien with Toronto’s Real World, Cell and Blood Sacrifice. S.W. roolz and Brasserie is a perfect setting for them — do not miss!!! 73 Beaubien E., 8:30 p.m., $7

Turbo Haüs is hosting a fundraiser for the Rock Camp for Girls with Kennedy, Jesus Horse and Smithers lending their licks to a worthy cause. 5011 Notre-Dame W., 9 p.m., $20

Fish-Fest picks up steam on their third and final night with a band that makes me wish I got paid by the word, the Orange Alabaster Mushroom (my educated guess is that they’re an Oi band), Vypers and Chaos on the Beach. This all goes down at l’Esco, natch. 4461 St-Denis, 8 p.m., $7.50 advance/$10 door

Saturday: The other fest in town this week is the second installment of Bucketfest, the annual event hosted by local music website Bucketlist. This all happens at Piranha and will run the gamut between rap, power pop and good ol’ heavyosity, just like mama used to bake. You can expect sets from Young Ez, Fightface, personal faves the Sick Things, Guidestones and Summerled. 680 Ste-Catherine W., 7 p.m., $5

If you’re looking for a good excuse to frequent one of the best bars in the city — Barfly — then look no further as your Saturday night can be shared with New York post-punkers Armedalite Rifles with the Tibaldos and Plunt (featuring a member of Rational Youth!!!). 4062 St-Laurent, 10 p.m., price unlisted

Sunday: The Spectral Wound show is indeed worthy of a big pick, but my close second is Show of Bedlam, who are coming out of hiding to take up the middle slot at Katacombes. Headlining is Seattle’s Arcane with Maddame, the Peg’s Viva Non and Pallisade taking up the opening honors. 1635 St-Laurent, 7 p.m., $7

Wednesday: The beautiful freaks at Distorsion have cooked up quite a gig with Pop Goes, the return of Sunwatchers and Paul Jacobs at l’Esco. If you missed Sunwatchers liquefy the frontal lobes during the Taverne tour during the frosty months awhile back, you get a second crack at this awesome band. 4461 St-Denis, 9 p.m., price unlisted

For those of you who like a dose of doom and gloom in your heavy, Casa’s got Nightwitches with Strega and another guest to be announced. 4873 St-Laurent, 9 p.m., $5-10/PWYC

Current Obsession: Darkthrone, Transylvanian Hunger

