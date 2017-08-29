Mura Masa, Mura Masa (Anchor Point/Polydor/Interscope/Universal Music Canada)

How I learned to stop worrying and embrace the guest-laden album. The much-hyped Guernsey artist went deep into his rolodex for his Jai Paulian debut, dropping Desiigner, Charli XCX, A$AP Rocky (on an old single that resurfaces here) and too many more to count. Yes, it drowns out the man in the producer’s chair, but it also doesn’t feel like a bad business move in the age of Spotify playlists jumbling everything up and altered listening habits. Still a collection of quality laptop pop, even if it’s not the best showcase.

7/10

Trial Track: “What If I Go?”