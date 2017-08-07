Friday’s crowd. Photos by Cindy Lopez (scroll down and click for the gallery)

Osheaga 2017 was one for the ages.

On a temporary new site (where it will return next year), beginning with the worst weather day in the festival’s 12-year history and ending with its biggest mainstream act ever (with the possible exception of Coldplay), Osheaga attracted a crowd of 135,000, according to Evenko.

The experience was marred by a number of cancellations, particularly on Friday when bad weather in Chicago delayed artists who were doing the Lollapalooza-Osheaga hustle, but acts like Lorde, the Weeknd, Justice, Die Antwoord, Danny Brown, Run the Jewels, Petit Biscuit, Tommy Kruise and Jain provided enough energy to keep the crowds pumped for three days.

Our comprehensive report and Osheaga style gallery are coming later today, but for now, here’s the music side of Osheaga 2017 in pictures: