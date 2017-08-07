August 7, 2017
News | Style

That Osheaga style

By

Share on FacebookTweet about this on TwitterPin on PinterestShare on Google+

FullSizeRender (14)

Ever since music-festival style became a thing and clothing retailers have started basing their summer collections on the skimpy-hippie looks associated with events like Coachella, certain festival uniforms have proliferated. There was more of that and fewer goofy costumes at Osheaga this year, unfortunately, but amid the under-butt-bearing jean shorts, doily tanks, sheer over-dresses, beach-wear, bro-gang tees and mesh were some distinctive looks.

Feast your eyes on Osheaga style:

  • image fullsizerender-00-jpg
  • image fullsizerender-01-jpg
  • image fullsizerender-02-jpg
  • image fullsizerender-03-jpg
  • image fullsizerender-3-jpg
  • image fullsizerender-04-jpg
  • image fullsizerender-4-jpg
  • image fullsizerender-05-jpg
  • image fullsizerender-5-jpg
  • image fullsizerender-06-jpg
  • image fullsizerender-7-jpg
  • image fullsizerender-8-jpg
  • image fullsizerender-9-jpg
  • image fullsizerender-10-jpg
  • image fullsizerender-11-jpg
  • image fullsizerender-12-jpg
  • image fullsizerender-13-jpg
  • image fullsizerender-15-jpg
  • image fullsizerender-16-jpg
  • image fullsizerender-17-jpg
  • image fullsizerender-18-jpg
  • image fullsizerender-19-jpg
  • image fullsizerender-20-jpg
  • image fullsizerender-21-jpg
  • image fullsizerender-22-jpg
  • image fullsizerender-23-jpg
  • image fullsizerender-24-jpg
  • image fullsizerender-25-jpg
  • image fullsizerender-26-jpg
  • image fullsizerender-27-jpg
  • image fullsizerender-28-jpg
  • image fullsizerender-29-jpg
  • image fullsizerender-31-jpg
  • image fullsizerender-32-jpg
  • image fullsizerender-33-jpg
  • image fullsizerender-34-jpg
  • image fullsizerender-35-jpg
  • image fullsizerender-36-jpg
  • image fullsizerender-3_1-jpg
  • image fullsizerender-4_1-jpg
  • image fullsizerender-5_1-jpg
  • image fullsizerender-6-jpg
  • image fullsizerender-jpg

Share on FacebookTweet about this on TwitterPin on PinterestShare on Google+

No Replies to "That Osheaga style"