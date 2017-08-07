That Osheaga style

Ever since music-festival style became a thing and clothing retailers have started basing their summer collections on the skimpy-hippie looks associated with events like Coachella, certain festival uniforms have proliferated. There was more of that and fewer goofy costumes at Osheaga this year, unfortunately, but amid the under-butt-bearing jean shorts, doily tanks, sheer over-dresses, beach-wear, bro-gang tees and mesh were some distinctive looks.

Feast your eyes on Osheaga style: