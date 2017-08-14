PHOTOS: The fourth edition of ÎleSoniq was lit

The crowd, the lights, Tiësto. Photos by Cindy Lopez

The fourth annual edition of ÎleSoniq blasted the crowd with bass drops and bangers at the Parc Jean-Drapeau-adjacent site that hosted Evenko’s mega music festivals this summer, with EDM superstars, techno DJs and trap artists playing four stages on Friday and Saturday, Aug. 11 and 12. Despite the occasional downpour, the party was lit.

For more on the festival, see our full report and style gallery. Check out the big weekend in pictures, by Cindy Lopez, right here: