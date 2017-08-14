August 14, 2017
PHOTOS: The fourth edition of ÎleSoniq was lit

The crowd, the lights, Tiësto. Photos by Cindy Lopez

The fourth annual edition of ÎleSoniq blasted the crowd with bass drops and bangers at the Parc Jean-Drapeau-adjacent site that hosted Evenko’s mega music festivals this summer, with EDM superstars, techno DJs and trap artists playing four stages on Friday and Saturday, Aug. 11 and 12. Despite the occasional downpour, the party was lit.

For more on the festival, see our full report and style gallery. Check out the big weekend in pictures, by Cindy Lopez, right here:

  • image 1nymrasofisticated-jpg
  • image 2ilesoniq-jpg
  • image 3ilesoniq-jpg
  • image 4medasin-jpg
  • image 5eekkoo-jpg
  • image 6unicorn-jpg
  • image 7ilesoniq-jpg
  • image 8kungs-jpg
  • image 9ilesoniq-jpg
  • image 10ilesoniq-jpg
  • image 11elifur-jpg
  • image 12ilesoniq-jpg
  • image 13ilesoniqfountain-jpg
  • image 14biggagantic-jpg
  • image 15madeon-jpg
  • image 16ravedolphin-jpg
  • image 17furcoat-jpg
  • image 18otgenasis-jpg
  • image 19otgenasis-jpg
  • image 20otgenasis-jpg
  • image 21lod-jpg
  • image 22desiigner-jpg
  • image 23desiigner-jpg
  • image 24desiigner-jpg
  • image 25tiesto-jpg
  • image 26tiesto-jpg
  • image 27tiesto-jpg
  • image 28migos-jpg
  • image 29migos-jpg
  • image 30migos-jpg
  • image 31migos-jpg
  • image 32cedricgervais-jpg
  • image 33ilesoniq-jpg
  • image 34saymyname-jpg
  • image 35lookas-jpg
  • image 36ilesoniq-jpg
  • image 37purenrg-jpg
  • image 38ilesoniqfountain-jpg
  • image 39ilesoniq-jpg
  • image 40r3hab-jpg
  • image 41r3hab-jpg
  • image 42spagheddy-jpg
  • image 43ilesoniq-jpg
  • image 44slushii-jpg
  • image 45slushii-jpg
  • image 46krimer-jpg

