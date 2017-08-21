PHOTOS: Pride Parade 2017

Philippe Couillard, Justin Trudeau, Irish PM Leo Varadkar and his partner Matthew and Denis Coderre at the Montreal Pride Parade 2017. Photo by Cindy Lopez

Rene-Levesque Blvd. was ablaze with colour, music and cheering crowds yesterday as the annual Pride Parade concluded over a week of Pride festivities and cultural activities. With familiar personalities and organizations lining the procession, from Mado and Mutsumi Takahashi to the line-up of politicians in the photo above, the parade also included a number of floats marking Canadaès 150th anniversary and Montreal’s 375th, with an Expo 67 display and other nods to the city’s history.

