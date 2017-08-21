August 21, 2017
Culture | News

PHOTOS: Pride Parade 2017

By

Share on FacebookTweet about this on TwitterPin on PinterestShare on Google+

1)FierteMtl

Philippe Couillard, Justin Trudeau, Irish PM Leo Varadkar and his partner Matthew and Denis Coderre at the Montreal Pride Parade 2017. Photo by Cindy Lopez

Rene-Levesque Blvd. was ablaze with colour, music and cheering crowds yesterday as the annual Pride Parade concluded over a week of Pride festivities and cultural activities. With familiar personalities and organizations lining the procession, from Mado and Mutsumi Takahashi to the line-up of politicians in the photo above, the parade also included a number of floats marking Canadaès 150th anniversary and Montreal’s 375th, with an Expo 67 display and other nods to the city’s history.

See the full gallery here (click on the first photo to begin):

  • image 1fiertemtl-jpg
  • image 2fiertemtl-jpg
  • image 3fiertemtl-jpg
  • image 4fiertemtl-jpg
  • image 5fiertemtl-jpg
  • image 6fiertemtl-jpg
  • image 7fiertemtl-jpg
  • image 8fiertemtl-jpg
  • image 9fiertemtl-jpg
  • image 10fiertemtl-jpg
  • image 11momentofsilence-jpg
  • image 12fiertemtl-jpg
  • image 13fiertemtl-jpg
  • image 14fiertemtl-jpg
  • image 15fiertemtl-jpg
  • image 16fiertemtl-jpg
  • image 17fiertemtl-jpg
  • image 18fiertemtl-jpg
  • image 19fiertemtl-jpg
  • image 20fiertemtl-jpg
  • image 21fiertemtl-jpg
  • image 22fiertemtl-jpg
  • image 23fiertemtl-jpg
  • image 24fiertemtl-jpg
  • image 25fiertemtl-jpg
  • image 26fiertemtl-jpg
  • image 27fiertemtl-jpg
  • image 28fiertemtl-jpg
  • image 29fiertemtl-jpg
  • image 30fiertemtl-jpg
  • image 31fiertemtl-jpg
  • image 32fiertemtl-jpg
  • image 33fiertemtl-jpg
  • image 34fiertemtl-jpg
  • image 35fiertemtl-jpg
  • image 36fiertemtl-jpg
  • image 37fiertemtl-jpg

Share on FacebookTweet about this on TwitterPin on PinterestShare on Google+

No Replies to "PHOTOS: Pride Parade 2017"