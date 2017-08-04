Pride picks

Lucas Charlie Rose

As always, we’re guaranteed to be in for a week of celebration, with concerts, parties and events for everyone.

We’ve put together a guide for you to get the most out of Pride season 2017. It’s time to bust out the rainbow flags and celebrate our diverse community (P.S. Most of these events are free!).

Espace des Arts

Montreal-based artists George-Adrien Dehoma and Patricia Klimov have curated this exhibit featuring 10 acclaimed Canadian artists. The exhibit, mounted in four outdoor container installations, will feature a multitude of media, from photography to paintings to fashion. Ste-Catherine from St-Hubert to Amherst, Aug. 10—20, free

Montreal Is Proud

Sirius XM Canada has rounded up some of Quebec’s most prominent musicians for a show at Parc des Faubourg, a great way to launch a new outdoor venue! It will be hosted by Gregory Charles, with artists including Martha Wainwright, Marie-Mai and Dan Bigras. Corner Ontario E. and de Lorimier, Aug. 11, 8:30–11 p.m., free

Kink Academy

This event is hosted by WoofMTL in collaboration with Pervers/Cité. They will be throwing an evening of workshops, demos and play sessions for those looking to explore their kinky side. All experience levels will be welcome. Those who wish to attend must fill out an online form to receive the address. Secret location, Aug. 11, 9 p.m.–3 a.m., free with a suggested donation of $10–$20

Excellence

Join Tasheka Levann and Kama La Mackerel (pictured) in this celebration of diversity. The show will feature QTBIPOC artists such as rapper Hua Li, jazz vocalist Athena Holmes, hip hop artist Lucas Charlie Rose, aboriginal singer-songwriter Shawnee Lee and electronic duo Jason Maek x Zaena. Corner Ontario E. and de Lorimier, Aug. 14, 9–11 p.m., free

Mattachine MTL & Cameron Mitchell

Dance the night away at la Sala Rosa with director and actor John Cameron Mitchell and vinyl DJ/cabaret star Amber Martin for a special Montreal edition of their LGBTQ+ monthly NYC dance party! The event will also feature J. Ellise Barbara, Alexis O’Hara and BiG SiSSY, among others. 4848 St-Laurent, Aug. 16, 9 p.m.–3 a.m., $5–$10 sliding scale

Drag Superstars

Come hang out with some of the scene’s most iconic queens, including Montreal’s Barbada (pictured, winner of last year’s competition) who will share the stage with stars from RuPaul’s Drag Race: Kim Chi, Naomi Smalls, Nina Flowers and Chad Michaels and others. Shantay, you stay! Parc des Faubourgs (Ontario E. and de Lorimier), Aug. 17, 8:30–11 p.m., free, VIP tickets $150

Nelly Furtado

Canadian pop icon and trusted LGBTQ+ ally Nelly Furtado will be playing a free show presented by TD Canada and the Casino de Montreal. Expect her greatest hits and new songs from her upcoming album The Ride. Parc des Faubourgs (Ontario E. and de Lorimier), Aug. 18, 9—11 p.m., free

DESI Pride Montreal Pride Parade

This event is presented by Bollywood Blast, hosted by choreographer and director Rameez Karim and prolific Bollywood drag queen Lal Bhatti. Queer, NYC-based DJ DynAmite will be spinning Bollywood remixes and Bhangra tunes for your listening pleasure. Grenade (1603 Ontario E.), Aug. 18, 9 p.m.–2 a.m., $15/$10 in advance

Black Queer Lives Matter – BLM MTL Benefit Show

Join incredible trans hip hop artist Lucas Charlie Rose, along with Afropanther, Strange Froots, Mikki Bradshaw and others at la Vitrola on Canada’s Pride Day to show support for the organizers of Black Lives Matter Montreal. 4602 St-Laurent, Aug. 20, 8 p.m.–12 a.m., $10/PWYC ■

For the complete program, go to Montreal Pride.

Check out Pervers/Cité’s website for other anti-corporate, radical and underground events.