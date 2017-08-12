Saturday, Aug. 12

Wake Island perform at Cult MTL‘s fifth anniversary party

The two-day, third annual Festival des Minimaisons at the Old Port begins today, showcasing the kind of tiny housing units that are becoming all the rage for their novel, compact designs and low carbon footprint. Hangar 16 (Clock tower pier), 11 a.m.â€“5 p.m. both days

Montrealâ€™s Japanese cultural festival Matsuri Japon happens today at Villerayâ€™s Japanese Canadian Cultural Centre, featuring a full day of music, dance and martial arts performances and demos, Japanese cuisine and workshops in language, origami, manga and lots more. 8155 Rousellot, 11 a.m.â€“8:30 p.m., free

All our readers are invited to Cult MTLâ€™s fifth anniversary party at SAT this afternoon, and anyone whoâ€™s attended our previous summer sizzlers will know what to expect: bands, BBQ and booze under the sun. The bands (all local acts) are Wake Island, Husser (of the Posterz), Zen Bamboo, Cam McLean (of Vesuvio Solo) and Susil Sharma, and there are several more to come. 1201 St-Laurent, 3â€“11 p.m., free with RSVP to cultmtlevents@gmail.com/$5 at the door

Donâ€™t miss your chance to see revered â€™70sâ€“â€™80s British new-wavers Echo & the Bunnymen at the Corona Theatre with support from Tulsa, Oklahomaâ€™s Ester Drang. 2490 Notre-Dame W., 8 p.m., $40â€“$43

Montrealâ€™s premier drag troupe House of Laureen has a special Pride week extravaganza in store tonight at CafÃ© ClÃ©opatre featuring fierce performances representing a true rainbow of diverse skin tones, gender expressions and body shapes and sizes showcasing drag styles from classic to trash-tastic, served up with a bonus helping of history and social vision, starring Anaconda LaSabrosa, Connie Lingua, Uma Gahd, Dot Dot Dot and more plus special guests including Honey Lustre, Justin Tinderfake and Miami Minx. 1230 St-Laurent, 10 p.m., $12/PWYC

As part of alt-Pride week festival Pervers/CitÃ©, John Cameron Mitchell (the man behind Hedwig and the Angry Inch) is in town to present a screening of his 2006 film Shortbus (ft. hardcore sex) at CinÃ©ma lâ€™Amour. 4015 St-Laurent, 11:30 p.m., $15

For more music events, see our Event Listings. Art Listings can be found here.

For more concert recommendations, see this weekâ€™s edition of Hammer of the Mods.