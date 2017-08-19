Saturday, Aug. 19

Lovestruck Prints and more femme makers at Queer Between the Covers.

As part of this week’s Pervers/Cité alt-Pride lineup, check out today’s one-day only Queer Between the Covers zine fair at the Gay Village’s Sainte-Catherine d’Alexandrie Community Centre, featuring zines, artworks, patches, stickers and more from vendors like Femmes Crimes Distro, Lovestruck Prints, Sophie Labelle, Underwater City Project (Aimee Louw), Sarah Mangle, Prisoner Correspondence Project, Metonymy Press, Unceded Voices, Laurence Philomène, Justseeds Artists’ Collective, Becca Love and many more. When you’ve stocked up on zines, take a walk through the Ste-Catherine pedestrian zone to check out today’s Pride Community Day, where organizations and gay village-based businesses create a festive community outreach and information sharing zone. 1700 Amherst, 11 a.m.–6 p.m., free

St-Henri residents have a brand-new canalside pop-up marketplace area called La Place du Marché at the foot of the Atwater Market, and today marks the space’s first Vintage and Artisan Market, where you’ll find vintage scores from Mixx Authentik, le Marché underground, La Gaillarde and more, plus onsite bbq’s, bar service with craft beer, food trucks, live music, film screenings, games and more. Corner Ste-Ambroise and Atwater, 3–11 p.m., free

Tonight on Mount Royal, the 375th anniversary “mega-concert” Montreal Symphonique unites not only the city’s three major orchestras (Métropolitain, Symphonique and the McGill Symphony Orchestra) but a range of acts from the indie/pop world including Coeur de Pirate, Patrick Watson and Pierre Lapointe. The event will also be broadcast on giant screens in 18 parks around the city, if you feel like staying in your hood. East side of Mount Royal, 9 p.m., free

The launch of One Lands, the new EP by Montreal band Ghost Love, doubles as a party to celebrate this past week’s premiere of the Chosen Family podcast with Tranna Wintour and Thomas Leblanc. Also playing this party — which is happening down in Old Montreal at the always awesome Phi Centre — are post-punk band Rose Bush and DJs Awwful and Jeffany. 407 St-Pierre, 9 p.m., $12/$15

Tonight’s edition of monthly LGBT/POC party Cousins welcomes Berlin’s Souljoyce to spin alongside Nino Brown and Sexton. Bar le Ritz (179 Jean-Talon W.), 11 p.m., $10/free before 11:30 p.m.

