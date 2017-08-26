Saturday, Aug. 26

Flying dogs and all kinds of cute at Dog Fest.

Dog lovers will have a special weekend for furry friends at the second annual Dog Fest along the Lachine canal, featuring obstacle courses, competitions, grooming stations, vendors and exhibitors with dog-centric products and services, with a portion of the proceeds going to the Montreal SPCA. 3700 St-Patrick, 10 a.m.–6 p.m., $15/$10 in advance

Get ready to go back to school at Articule this weekend, where over 30 local artisans will be participating in the Clowder collective’s one-day-only pop-up where you’ll find art prints, clothing, accessories, zines, stickers, patches, jewellery, pottery and lots more, plus a raffle to win a prize pack and support LGBT youth org Project 10. 262 Fairmount W., 12–7 p.m., free

Alexandraplatz bar, Vélo Paradiso, Cuisine de Rue and les Premiers Vendredis present another edition of the Mile Ex night market block party, featuring vendors, DJs, projections and food & drink. By 6731 Esplanade, 2–11 p.m., free

The final day of the Festival Mode & Design offers runway shows from local labels including Featherstone Vintage, Martel and Alton Gray, plus students from College Marie Victorin, stylists IX Daily’s The Arbiter and a big closing show highlighting Made in Canada designs in honour of Canada’s 150th. Place des Festivals, Jeanne-Mance and Ste-Catherine W., 5:30–11 p.m., free

Among the events happening tonight as part of the MUTEK electronic music/digital art festival (which wraps tomorrow, so today is its big night) is the Inter_Connect Berlin event at SAT, featuring the Eine kleine Elektronische Nachtmusik, featuring a range of acts from Germany and Quebec, namely Automatisme, Driftmachine, Marie Davidson, rRoxymore and Monolake. 1201 St-Laurent, 9 p.m., $27

From Woodstock, NY, experimental electronic producer Photay lays alternative beats on Newspeak, with support from locals Dead Horse Beats and Charles Cozy. 1403 Ste-Elisabeth, 10 p.m., $5–$10

