Saturday, Aug. 5

St-Henri art space Patrick Mikhail gallery throws a vernissage for the latest edition of their emerging artist showcases series Essential Projects,featuring a pair of Montreal artists, photorealistic painter Éloïse Dumas and Alexy Lazarev in the exhibition Memory Loop. 4445 St-Antoine W., 2–5 p.m., free

The folks behind art collective CTRL-V have put together the group exhibition of local artists at Jacuzzi Club creating collage-based works including Amanda Durepos, Alessandra Baragiotta, Francesca Tallone, Neil Corcoran and more at DIY venue Jacuzzi Club. Secret location, 7 p.m.–12 a.m., PWYC

Tonight’s Osheaga afterparties should carry over plenty of heat from Parc Jean-Drapeau, with synthey duo Co/ntry and Slight playing l’Esco (4461 St-Denis, 10:30 p.m., $12) and L.A. indie rock trio Cherry Glazerr (check out the ridiculous video for their track “Nuclear Bomb” here), locals She-Devils and DJ Yuki at le Belmont (4483 St-Laurent, 10 p.m., $12/$15).

In Mile End, DJ Noah Bick takes the reins at Nouveau Palais, a low-key, good-times retreat to ease your post-Osheaga sun-stroke or just a fine way to kick off the weekend. 281 Bernard, 10 p.m., free entry

This month’s Moonshine party is happening before (instead of after) the full moon — which, incidentally, is coming up on Monday, and will be a “Sturgeon” full moon, whatever that means. Timing aside, the Moonshine crew is bringing in DJ talent from across the country and even overseas for this one — check the full line-up here — to spin African house, deep house and baile funk into the wee hours. Secret location, 11 p.m., $5 before midnight/$10 before 1 a.m./$15

