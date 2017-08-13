Sunday, Aug. 13

Hoop dancer Dallas Arcand will be at the Old Port.

Local arts collective le Cartel hosts a block party just steps from Rosemont metro between le Saint-Édouard bar and adjacent bahn-mi station Le Comptoir Mæl, featuring a brand-new mural from Bonar, music by Drôles d’Oiseaux, 99 Wolves, Unlog, Famelik & DJ NOYL and more. 808 Rosemont, 1–11 p.m., free entry

History enthusiasts will want to head to the Old Port to catch Canadian Pacific’s Canada 150 cross-country vintage train trek, stopping for a few hours in Montreal today to showcase locomotives and train cars dating back 100 years and serving as a backdrop for performances from Aboriginal hoop dancer Dallas Arcand and country singer Dean Brody, plus food trucks, games and contests and more fun stuff. Alexandra Pier, de la Commune and de Callière, 3–6 p.m., free

As part of this year’s Pride celebrations, Montreal’s RLQ (network of Quebec Lesbians and Women of Diverse Sexualities) is organizing today’s L March, a chance for lesbians, bisexual, pansexual, trans persons and allies show to assert their presence and visibility and for the community to offer support. The march will proceed through the gay village along Ste-Catherine from Parc Émilie-Gamelin to Parc des Faubourg. Departs from Ste-Catherine and Berri, 3:30 p.m., free

Musician/composer David Dugas Dion and 11 other local talents from the jazz, rock and experimental realms — including Sam Shalabi, Chris Burns and Alex Pelchat (see the launch details for the full list) perform two pieces from Dion’s new album (being released by Cuchabata Records under the name David and the Mountain), entitled Ensemble. The opener is solo act Autiste Redding. La Sala Rossa (4848 St-Laurent), 8 p.m., $10/PWYC

Film Noir au Canal screens contemporary classic Drive, Nicolas Winding Refn’s 2011 film starring Ryan Gosling and Carey Mulligan. St-Patrick & Wellington, 8:20 p.m., free

For more music events, see our Event Listings. Art Listings can be found here.