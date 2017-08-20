Sunday, Aug. 20

Photo by Alison Slattery.

It’s time for another edition of Restaurant Day, which boasts over 100 micro-local pop-up restaurants on sidewalks, in parks, alleyways, living rooms and street corners all over the city, giving everyday people the chance to share their favourite recipes and culinary skills with snacks, meals and treats from every culture. Various locations, 8 a.m.–11 p.m., menu pricing

The third edition of NDG’s Rock the Park promises a bunch of family-friendly activities. BBQ and live music by acts including Po Lazarus and Annakin Slayd. See the schedule and more details here. Benny Park (Monkland & Benny), 12–10 p.m., free

Montreal’s colourful Pride parade goes down today as the flagship event of this month’s Pride celebrations, meandering eastwards along Réné-Lévesque throughout the afternoon from Drummond (departing at 12 p.m.) to Berri Square (arriving at 4 p.m.). While you’re in the area, you can also catch the final day of the group exhibition Les cabinets de curiosités LGBTQ+ featuring works by Evergon, Kent Monkman, JJ Levine, Lez Spread the Word and more (405 Ste-Catherine E., 12–6 p.m., $5 donation suggested) and Pride’s closing event, the huge, free Mega T-Dance Party in Parc des Faubourgs with DJ Escape, Hueby, Sandy Duperval and Mark DeMarko (corner Ontario E. and de Lorimier, 1–11 p.m., free).

If you prefer to celebrate Pride with a little less bank and a little more black, check out tonight’s Black Queer Lives Matter benefit show at la Vitrola featuring performances from queer and trans artists of colour Lucas Charlie Rose, Afropanther, Strange Froots, Mikki Bradshaw, Michael Perry, Raï Simone, IAMREBELWILL and more. 4602 St-Laurent, 8 p.m., $10/PWYC

NYC drone/ambient at Ziemba plays Brasserie Beaubien with openers HNRY FLWR (also from NYC) and locals Rat Paws. 73 Beaubien E., 9:30 p.m., $7/$10

