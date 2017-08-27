Sunday, Aug. 27

Seth Troxler DJs at Piknic Électronik.

Rock Camp for Girls welcomes parents and tutors, youth and future volunteers to their open house. Lucas Charlie Rose will run a workshop on the evolution of the QTBIPOC community in Montreal’s music industry. Come jam with Rock Camp volunteers or express yourself on their collective banner activity. Centre du Plateau (2275 St-Joseph E.), 1–5 p.m., free

NDG Arts Week ends today with the sixth annual Intercultural Festival in Park Benny showcasing the diversity of the deeg by celebrating the cultures of Iraq, Syria, Iran, China, Sudan, Mexico, South Korea, Cuba, Rwanda, Djibouti, Russia, Maghreb and lots more through food, music, dance, games and more (Cavendish & Monkland, 1–5 p.m., free). Afterwards, don’t miss the festival’s closing block party, Sunset of Somerled with performances from Eleuthera, Strange Froots, Bayou St-Laurent and Voodoo Jazz (Prince-of-Wales & Somerled, 4–8 p.m., free).

Weekly daytime dance party Piknic Électronik gets its MUTEK edition on, with Seth Troxler and Vincent Lemieux on the main stage and a live set by Alicia Hush along with the MUTEK Sound System (Dramiam B2B Nerone) on the Moog stage. Parc Jean-Drapeau, Ile Ste-Hélène side (1 Circuit Gilles-Villeneuve), 2–9:30 p.m., $13.50/$17

And MUTEK wraps for 2017 with a two-part Nocturne at the SAT in collaboration with Resident Advisor featuring performances from Harvey Sutherland, Kara-Lis Coverdale, Murcof, Kuniyuki Takahashi, Nicola Cruz and more. 1201 St-Laurent, 7 p.m., $35

Catch a line-up of solo artists at Cagibi tonight headlined by Holobody and rounded out with Arielle Soucy, Toddler, Anjali Rose and Callahan. 5490 St-Laurent, 8:30 p.m., $5–$10 PWYC

