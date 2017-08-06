Sunday, Aug. 6

Highland Games. Photo by Andy Gural.

Montreal’s Scottish community celebrates 40 years of Highland Games with a special day-long program in Verdun where you can check out such Scottish delights as pipe bands, fiddlers and other live music, games like caber tossing and medieval combat demos, highland dancers, traditional food and lots more. Douglas Hospital Grounds (7070 Champlain), 8:30 a.m.–7 p.m., $15

If Osheaga’s not your scene, you can still get the ‘live music in the park’ experience on a smaller scale at Marché des Possibles this afternoon with POP Montreal’s Full Moon Afternoon featuring performances from Alexia Avina, LUKA, Trails and Year of Glad (5635 St-Dominique, 3–7 p.m., free), after which you can keep the good vibes going by heading to (sort of) nearby Blanc de Blanc for a KickDrum Backyard Sessions concert featuring music from Jenny Berkel and James Irwin plus spoken word by poets Laura Broadbent and Leigh Kotsilidis (248 Villeneuve W., 6:30–9 p.m., $10/PWYC)

Outdoor summer film screening series Film Noir sur le Canal presents the 1955 Henri-Georges Clouzot classic Les Diaboliques, a psychological thriller centred around a conspiracy between a wife and a mistress to murder their shared lover, starring Simone Signoret, Véra Clouzot and Paul Meurisse. Corner St-Patrick and Wellington, 8:30 p.m., free, screening in French with English subtitles

Vancouver rapper Snak the Ripper plays le Belmont with a stack of guests joining him (see the full list here), and openers MIC the Rapper, Merc Frosst and King Reefer. 4483 St-Laurent, 8 p.m., $20

Tonight’s top Osheaga afterparty is happening at Newspeak, where truly impressive Dutch electronic duo Weval will do their thing with local opener Ouri and Mile End Club. 1403 Ste-Elisabeth, 10 p.m., $10/$15

