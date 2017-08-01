SZA, Ctrl (Top Dawg)

On Ctrl, SZA provides a much more focused sound than her past releases with a slew of commanding vocal performances falling over live-leaning alternative R&B instrumentation. The work feels a bit like one continuous melody, which can have its drawbacks — the choruses aren’t necessarily for the ages — but her acrobatic melodies provide endless expression as she tackles the confusion of the “20-somethings.” From songs about being the other woman, to having a partner lose interest, to anxiety over wasted youth, SZA pinpoints relatability while avoiding tired clichés.

8/10

Trial track: “Drew Barrymore”