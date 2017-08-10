Thursday, Aug. 10

MSO conductor Kent Nagano

Montreal Pride celebrations begin today, boasting a brand-new outdoor stage at Parc des Faubourgs, where you can catch a bunch of free shows through Aug. 20. Also on the program are the annual Community Day along Ste-Catherine and, of course, the big Pride parade. See our Pride (and alt-pride) highlights here.

This year’s edition of Under Pressure features a two-day Off the Record symposium of cultural workers across Canada at Notman House, free and open to all and featuring discussions, presentations and skill-sharing from artists, organizers and performers including today’s guests Mahlikah Aweri, Corey Bulpitt, Stephen Buddha Leafloor (BluePrintforLife), Vincent Stephen-Ong (Urban Science/The Cypher), Nantali Indongo (Hip Hop No Pop) and more, ending with a vernissage for artist and illustrator Keithy Antoine Ladyspecialk’s exhibition ‘I Am Full Of Soul.’ 51 Sherbrooke W., 9 a.m.– 6 p.m., free, continues through Friday

For the first time in its four-year history, EDM festival ÎleSoniq launches with an event in the city: ÎleSoniq en Ville is happening this evening at the Peel Basin, with Atlanta trap artist Heroburst, L.A.-based Montreal duo Botnek and fellow locals Michael Sparks (electronic), Tizi (funky-house) and Greenewood (deep/tech house) presiding over the outdoor dancefloor. South of Smith and de la Commune W., 5:30–11 p.m., free

Publisher Metatron presents METAMOON, a curated evening of readings by visiting authors S.K. Hughes (Hamilton) and Ruby Brunton (New York City) as well as hometown heroes Ashley Opheim, Ali Pinkney, Olivia Wood and more. Interactive visuals by Paloma Dawkins at new event space Godberd : GAMMA. 2050 Joly, 7:30 p.m., free

The Montreal Symphony Orchestra plays a free outdoor show tonight at the Olympic Stadium Sun Life Esplanade to kick off this year’s edition of the OSM Classical Spree concert series. Under the direction of conductor Kent Nagano, the symphony plus special guest vocalists will be performing the music from Gershwin’s Porgy and Bess. 4141 Pierre-de-Coubertin, 8 p.m., free

“Punk-styled” Ottawa band Permanent Stains (feat. Cult MTL columnist Malcolm Fraser, also known for his World Provider band) reunite for a regional mini-tour that stops in Montreal tonight. Catch them at la Vitrola with Ugly Cry, Eliza Kaviton and Gamma Scum. 4602 St-Laurent, 9 p.m., $10