Thursday, Aug. 17

Don’t miss your chance to snap up some local designer duds at this weekend’s Montreal Designer Pop-Up hosted by Bodybag by Jude, featuring 20–40% off labels like Eve Gravel, Annie 50, Slak, Marigold, Noujica and more. 17 Bernard W., 11 a.m.–9 p.m., continues through Sunday

Fashion district summer pop-up Village BUNKR hosts a fashion show with styles from motorcycle style influenced leather brand TruCulture, complete with vintage muscle car show, motorcycle procession, live art from Australian-born street artist Lee Nickless, tunes from DJ Soundshaper plus food trucks and bar service. 9405 de l’Esplanade, 5–9 p.m., free

Author, metal band frontman and occasional Cult MTL scribe Jonah Campbell launches his new book Eaten Back to Life at Drawn & Quarterly. Expect a reading, snack and drinks by Boucherie Lawrence, Oenopole and Ward & Associates. 211 Bernard, 7 p.m., free

Cabal Theatre premieres their new show Tragic Queens at Mainline Theatre. The “frenetic, melancholic” piece — featuring three women moving “through shifting performance spaces” — “reframes women’s sadness and delirium as political protest.” It runs nightly through Sunday, Aug. 20 and again next week from Aug. 24 to 27. 3997 St-Laurent, 8 p.m., $26.50/$21.50 students/artists/ELAN/QDF/seniors

Montreal comedian Ellie MacDonald launches a brand-new all-femme monthly variety show called Crazy Bitches at the Wiggle Room, with the inaugural edition co-hosted by Tranna Wintour and featuring stand-up from Emma Wilkie and Amanda McQueen, sketch comedy from Golden Girls-inspired troupe Silver Ladies, music from singer-songwriter Claire Porter, drag performer Anaconda Lasabrosa and burlesque star Bibi Lolo Bang Bang. 3874 St-Laurent, 8:30 p.m., $20/$15 in advance

If you’ve never seen Yamantaka // Sonic Titan live, take the opportunity to catch a rare performance by the Montreal/Toronto art rock collective at the intimate Bar le Ritz PDB, with openers Lungbutter. 179 Jean-Talon W., 9:30 p.m., $12/$15

