Thursday, Aug. 24

Outdoor pop-up BUNKR Village hosts a vernissage this evening for the site’s public art installations by Montreal-based street artist Waxhead, with special guest DJ Christian Pronovost, plus food trucks and bar service in a festive atmosphere. 9405 Esplanade, 5–9 p.m., free

In the Belgo building, gallery Projet Pangée hosts a vernissage for Parrot and Crow, a new solo exhibition of Montreal-based artist Mark Dudiak featuring paintings and sculptures that suggest a new architecture for the gallery space to give it a monumental feeling akin to a shrine or mausoleum. 372 Ste-Catherine W., #312, 5:30–9 p.m., free

Bona fide Compton-born rapper Kendrick Lamar brings his Damn. tour to the Bell Centre tonight, with openers YG and D.R.A.M. 1909 Avenue des Canadiens de Montréal, 7:30 p.m., $62.50–$169.50

Kendrick fans may also be interested in the Damn. pop-up shop at Phi Centre, co-presented by To Dawg Entertainment and Montreality. 407 St-Pierre, 11 a.m.–7 p.m.

The SAT’s under-the-stars outdoor film screening series Cinema Urbain screens the Coen Brothers’ dark crime drama (and 2007 Best Picture Oscar winner) No Country for Old Men starring Josh Brolin as a working man who finds a windfall of cash, Javier Bardem as a cold-blooded killer pursuing the money and Tommy Lee Jones as a retired sheriff doing his best to prevent a tragic meeting between the two. Peace Park, 1186 St-Laurent, 9 p.m., free

Montreal band Jon Cohen Experimental launch their new record Go Getter at Casa del Popolo, with openers Holy Data and the Constant Supervision. 4873 St-Laurent, 9 p.m., $10

