Thursday, Aug. 3

Swimwear from Mimi and August

Local swimwear label Mimi and August throws open their Old Montreal atelier for a three-day sample sale with plenty of summer left to enjoy brand-new, locally made swimsuits, T-shirts and accessories at deep discounts including samples, previous season stock and seconds for women, men and kids. 110 McGill, #301, 11 a.m.–6 p.m., continues through Saturday

Local experimental band Belave launch their new record The World Is Rain with an early show, performing alongside Vancouver’s Ivory Towers, with locals Devon Welsh and Matthew E Duffy playing solo sets. Godberd:GAMMA (2050 Joly), 4–10 p.m., $15

Inuk filmmaker Isabella-Rose Weetaluktuk curates Tillutarniit, a three-day film festival and celebration of Inuit culture at Concordia’s FOFA Gallery outdoor courtyard in collaboration with Présence Autochtone and Cinema Politica, with each night highlighting a different aspect of Inuit life. Tonight’s program focuses on the seal, with special food, games and performances including from throat singer Nina Segalowitz followed by screenings of the films Qulliq (1993) and Angry Inuk (2016). 1515 Ste-Catherine W., 6:30–10:30 p.m., free, continues through Saturday

Indie imprint Bookthug hosts an evening of readings at Drawn & Quarterly featuring Devon Code, where the award-winning Ontario writer will present his first novel, Involuntary Bliss. He’ll be joined by special guests, Giller Prize-winner Sean Michaels and Mary di Michele, and host Jacob Wren. 211 Bernard W., 7–9 p.m., free

Tiki burgers, boozy milkshakes and Veronica throwing Betty tons of shade can be expected at Snowbird Tiki Bar’s Archie-themed costume-optional dance party. This ain’t no Riverdale jam: it’s a full on rockabilly night with DJ Lucky Luc on the decks. 6714 St-Laurent, 8 p.m., free

Osheaga is on this weekend, and tonight three pre-parties are happening in the city for those getting geared up for the festival (or not going and craving some exciting shows in the city): Indie/rock fans can check out Lakes of Canada, Bad Uncle and LP Gingras at Divan Orange (4234 St-Laurent, 8 p.m., $10 advance/$12 door), or Motel Raphael, John Jacob Magistery and Common Holly at Turbo Haus (5011 Notre-Dame W., 9 p.m., $15), or you could strap on your dancing shoes and head to le Belmont for the Geek & VRV and Beat Market (4483 St-Laurent, 9 p.m., $13 advance/$15 door).

