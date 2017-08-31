Thursday, Aug. 31

Illustration for the Comic Art Pop-Up by Nick Marinkovich.

Contemporary film legend Michel Gondry will be in conversation at Phi Centre tonight, in advance of his Home Movie Factory by Michel Gondry, happening as part of the Chromatic Festival, from Sept. 1 through Oct. 15. 407 St-Pierre, 6 p.m., $75/$65 students & seniors

A number of notable vernissages are happening this evening, including the group photo exhibition The Long Moment at Patrick Mikhail Gallery, with works from Velibor Božović, Jinyoung Kim, Thomas Kneubühler and David K. Ross (4445 St-Antoine W., 5–8 p.m., free), gender-bending performance artist 2Fik’s exhibition Histoire au Pluriel at le Livart (3980 St-Denis, 5:30–11 p.m., free) and a solo exhibition called Winter connects us, then spring arrives from prominent Montreal photographer Chih-Chien Wang at PFOAC (963 Rachel E., 6–8 p.m., free).

Local digital publishing start-up Tabulit hosts a Comic Art Pop-Up Gallery at the Allo Velo Boutique. A proper vernissage with wine, cheese, a candy bar and the opportunity to meet with Tabulit artists including François Vigneault, Caity Hall, Salgood Sam and Jennifer Kiakas. 141 Shannon, 6 p.m., free

Wants & Needs, an organization that raises money and advocates for trans women in Montreal, presents the second edition of Short & Sweet: Covers, featuring 20 artists from the art and performance realms playing covers of other artists’ work, whether in tribute, as a critique or a reinvention. La Sala Rossa (4848 St-Laurent), 9:30 p.m., $10

The 19th edition of the MEG music festival gathers a range of electronic, hip hop and indie pop artists from Canada, France and Japan to play a series of shows at le Belmont, the Fairmount Theatre and Divan Orange, tonight through Sunday, Sept. 3. Tonight’s show features Africana Soul Sister, Gust and L.Teez at le Belmont (4483 St-Laurent, 10 p.m., $20).

