Tuesday, Aug. 1

Sara Quinn in Play Your Gender

The Montreal branch of nation-wide non-profit industry org Women in Music teams up with the Phi Centre to present the Montreal premiere of the 2016 documentary Play Your Gender, directed by Stephanie Clattenburg and featuring reflections on making it as a woman in the music biz from Kinnie Starr, Melissa Auf der Maur, Sara Quinn (Tegan and Sara), Lily Frost, Megan James (Purity Ring), Little Scream and lots more. 407 St-Pierre, 7 p.m., $11.75/$9.50 students

Metal and punk fest Heavy Montreal is taking 2017 off but tonight they’re presenting longstanding avant-metal band Neurosis, on tour for their 12th album Fires Within Fires. Metropolis (59 Ste-Catherine E.), 7:30 p.m., $35/$38

Montreal’s synthy, glitchy pop project Doldrums showcase their new album Esc tonight with a show at Balattou with fellow experimental electropop groovesters Saxsyndrum, Zones (Toronto) and Hazy Montagne Mystique with special guest Yannick Chayer plus visuals by Charlotte Clermont. 4372 St-Laurent, 8 p.m., $8/$6 in advance

Just for Laughs may be over but there are still plenty of laughs to be had at tonight’s Triple Threat Tuesday from la Belle Improv at ComedyWorks, featuring three improv troupes Small Fry (which includes recent JFL Homegrown Comics winner DJ Mausner) plus Poodles and Bayside. 1238 Bishop, 8:30 p.m., $8/$5 students

Cinéma sous les étoiles and the FIFEQ film fest are screening Muros, a documentary about communities separated by walls around the world, by Pablo Iraburu and Migueltxo Molina. The film (in its original English, Spanish and Arabic with French subtitles) will be followed by a discussion with well-known local protester and broadcaster Jaggi Singh. Pelican Park (2560 Masson), 8:50 p.m., free

