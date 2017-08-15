Tuesday, Aug. 15

Incredible Woman.

Join Indigenous (Squamish Nisga’a) chef George Lenser from Griffintown resto Foxy at Cabot Square’s Roundhouse Café for Mangeons Autochtone, the launch event for the Native-operated café’s new menu designed to showcase Indigenous cuisine and bridge culinary traditions with contemporary techniques, with a performance from the Buffalo Hat Singers. See our interview with Lenser about the project here. 2330 Ste-Catherine W., 2:30–4 p.m., free entry, menu pricing

Take your 5à7 to St-Laurent Blvd., where the Tupi Collective DJs will be at the helm of their weekly Mardi Tropical at Laïka. 4040 St-Laurent , 5 p.m.–1 a.m., free

Comedienne Tranna Wintour and drag performer Peaches Lepage host the one-night-only show An Oral Evening at Kafein, with a stacked lineup of performers including JFL Canada-wide Homegrown competition winner DJ Mausner, Thomas Leblanc, Travis Cannon, Uma Gahd and Anaconda LaSabrosa of House of Laureen and Baron Janvier with special guest DJ Like the Wolf. 1429A Bishop, 8 p.m., $10–$15 sliding scale

From St. John’s, Newfoundland, post-punk/no wave band Incredible Woman are playing the weekly Deadly Mardi DIY Show at Rockette, with local openers 3D Robot Monster. 4479 St-Denis, 9 p.m., $5/PWYC

Check out some “mean garage punk to pogo to” care of New Orleans band Casual Burn, topping a bill at la Vitrola that also promises the “post punk goth dance vibes” of Unvvel, Total Bliss and Total Betty. 4602 St-Laurent, 9:30 p.m., $6

