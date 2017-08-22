Tuesday, Aug. 22

Jurassic Park

School yourself on the situation in Israel by checking out Shimon Dotan’s 2016 documentary Les Colons, to be followed by a discussion with Palestiniens et Juifs Unis member Bruce Katz. Note that Les Colons is screening (outdoors) in its original English, Hebrew and Arabic with French subs. Parc du Pélican (Masson/1st Avenue), 8:20 p.m., free

Bar le Ritz PDB hosts a summer blockbuster film screening night with Steven Spielberg’s 1993 dinosaur thriller Jurassic Park, starring Sam Neill, Laura Dern and Jeff Goldblum as scientists stuck in an ill-fated theme park with a pair of scrappy kids and roaming packs of terrifying meat-eaters. 179 Jean-Talon W., doors 7:30 p.m., screening 9 p.m., $5

Montreal’s digital arts festival MUTEK launches their 18th edition this evening with a Mechanical Mitosis Nocturne at the SAT featuring audiovisual performances including U.K. artist Max Cooper’s multi-chapter, bio-tech project Emergence, analog synthesis from Timbre and geometric abstraction from artist Markus Heckmann. 1201 St-Laurent, 9 p.m., $35/$30 in advance

Alt-R&B singer-songwriter (and onetime Cult MTL cover girl) SZA brings her CTRL Tour to Montreal, playing Théâtre Corona with openers Smino and Ravyn Lenae. 2490 Notre-Dame W., 8 p.m., $30/$33

Catch hip hop DJ collective Get Monet at their Tuesday night weekly at Apt. 200, hosted by Foba & Schluck and featuring special guest WYLN. 3643 St-Laurent, 10 p.m., free

