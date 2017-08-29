Tuesday, Aug. 29

Robert Pattinson gets frosted tips in Good Time.

Anyone looking for a messed-up arthouse crime drama to see on the big screen on cheap Tuesday should catch Ben and Joshua Safdie’s Good Time, starring Robert Pattinson as a desperate bank robber dealing with the aftermath of a job gone wrong.

The second edition of pop-up art gallery/music showcase event Laced With Love comes to Blue Dog, with work by artists Maude Brizard, Lucy Zae Porter, Padexpli, Eve Saint Jean, Kritter and Jonny Rueda on the art patio and DJs D.SK.O, Torn Petals and Dexter Crowe keeping the dancefloor occupied. 3958 St-Laurent, 5 p.m.–3 a.m., free

Local alt/garage bands Wild Mercury and Tourette play tonight’s Deadly Mardi DIY Show at Rockette. 4479 St-Denis, 9 p.m., $5/PWYC

Get a taste of some of Montreal’s funniest improv comedians at tonight’s La Belle Improv show at ComedyWorks, featuring Goddamn Bear (the troupe behind this year’s Fringe hit Precinct: An Improvised Cop Story) plus troupes Meat Like, Velvet Sledgehammer, Tops and Tiger Beat. 1238 Bishop, 9 p.m., $8/$5 students

Montreal’s hip hop and jazz collective Kalmunity pays tribute to the King of Pop tonight during their standing Tuesday night set at Petit Campus on what would have been Michael Jackson’s 59th birthday with Off the Wall, an Improv Birthday Remix featuring renditions of MJ hits dating back to the Jackson 5 and spanning throughout his catalogue. 57 Prince-Arthur E., 9 p.m., $10

