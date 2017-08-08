Tuesday, Aug. 8

The Old Port’s annual Grand Poutine Fest kicks off today with dozens of local poutine purveyors offering up their very best potatoes, fries and gravy plus special toppings from jerk chicken to spare ribs for a full week of celebration of Québec’s signature dish. 80 de la Commune E., 11 a.m.–11 p.m., free entry

Mile End artist-run centre Articule hosts a 5à7 finissage for their summer window display Hovering on an Hamaca by Venezuelan-Canadian multidisciplinary artist Camila Salcedo (Halifax) and Colombian-Canadian graphic designer Erick Rodriguez (Toronto), both of whom will be present to discuss their work, which uses Latin American style handicraft techniques to reflect on issues of migration, hybridization and identity. 262 Fairmount W., 5–7 p.m., free

Montreal alt-jazz trio Kite presents a twofer at Résonance tonight, with a live performance of their interpretation of Deerhof’s 2004 album Milk Man, followed by a second set featuring a rendition of Cake’s sophomore album Fashion Nugget from 1996. 5175A Parc, 9 p.m., $10 suggested

We hear nothing but great things about old-school-country cover-band the Firemen, who play regularly at le Ritz. Catch them there tonight. 179 Jean-Talon W., 9 p.m., free

