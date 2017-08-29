Tyler, the Creator, Flower Boy (Columbia/Sony)

On his latest offering, it is evident that the rambunctious persona that Odd Future’s founder introduced to the world at large in 2011 is long gone. Instead, the 26-year old ditches shock value gimmicks of his past for something far more potent: a personal journey further exploring his own flaws, all while expanding his creative horizons. Clocking in at 47 minutes, the project is both Tyler’s shortest and most concise body of work to date, its length resulting in the absence of any filler tracks. It was time for the rapper to grow up, and Flower Boy truly seems to be Tyler blossoming into his own.

7.5/10

Trial Track: “See You Again” ft. Kali Uchis